Madison Bobcats logo

Results from Friday's boys state tournament action.

Madison 43, Mountain View 42

Logan Crane scored 12 points and Barrett Wilson added 11 points and four rebounds as the Bobcats advanced to Saturday's 5A consolation final.

Madison (19-6) pulled away with a 16-4 second quarter.

The Bobcats play top-seeded Lake City in Saturday's consolation final. Tip is 10 a.m. at Columbia High.

Bear Lake 52, Firth 45

The Bears jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and the Cougars couldn't recover in the 2A consolation bracket.

Burton Park led Firth with 15 points and six rebounds and Kyle Jacobsen add 11 points.

Firth finishes its season 16-11.

Homedale 50, Sugar-Salem 46

The Diggers lost in the 3A consolation semifinals, losing their second close game of the tournament.

After getting down 25-15 at halftime the Diggers rallied, outscoring the Trojans 31-25 in the second half, but it wasn't enough

Toby Pinnock led the Diggers with 13 points and seven rebounds and Porter Holt added 10 points.

Sugar-Salem finishes the season 12-13.

Tags

Recommended for you