Results from Friday's boys state tournament action.
Logan Crane scored 12 points and Barrett Wilson added 11 points and four rebounds as the Bobcats advanced to Saturday's 5A consolation final.
Madison (19-6) pulled away with a 16-4 second quarter.
The Bobcats play top-seeded Lake City in Saturday's consolation final. Tip is 10 a.m. at Columbia High.
The Bears jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and the Cougars couldn't recover in the 2A consolation bracket.
Burton Park led Firth with 15 points and six rebounds and Kyle Jacobsen add 11 points.
Firth finishes its season 16-11.
The Diggers lost in the 3A consolation semifinals, losing their second close game of the tournament.
After getting down 25-15 at halftime the Diggers rallied, outscoring the Trojans 31-25 in the second half, but it wasn't enough
Toby Pinnock led the Diggers with 13 points and seven rebounds and Porter Holt added 10 points.
Sugar-Salem finishes the season 12-13.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.