The Idaho Falls boys basketball team is back in the 4A state media poll, moving into the No. 4 spot behind Middleton, Preston and Minico.
The weekly poll, released Tuesday evening, also had Mackay jumping into the 1A Division 2 rankings at No. 5. The Miners have won nine straight, including notching a win over previously ranked North Gem to take the lead in the Rocky Mountain Conference.
Rigby, which plays its big rivalry game tonight against Madison, holds at No. 3 in 5A, while Sugar-Salem and Teton remained No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in 3A.
Defending 2A state champion North Fremont is the area's lone No. 1 team.
STATE MEDIA POLL
All records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 17-1 35 1
2. Meridian 15-2 22 5
3. Rigby 16-1 20 3
4. Post Falls 16-3 17 4
5. Borah 14-3 11 2
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 15-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 17-1 31 2
3. Minico 13-4 17 4
4. Idaho Falls 12-4 12 —
5. Lakeland 13-2 9 3
Others receiving votes: Kuna 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 17-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 15-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 11-5 20 3
4. Teton 12-4 14 4
5. Kellogg 9-6 5 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 1, Marsh Valley 1, Parma 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 14-1 35 1
2. Marsing 15-3 27 2
3. West Side 14-3 22 3
4. St. Maries 12-4 8 —
5. Nampa Christian 13-4 7 4
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, Malad 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (5) 16-1 32 1
2. Lapwai (1) 15-2 28 2
3. Potlatch (1) 15-2 24 3
4. Valley 14-3 13 5
t-5. Wilder 14-3 3 4
t-5. Grace 10-10 3 —
Others receiving votes: Oakley 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 14-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 14-4 28 2
3. Garden Valley 13-2 24 3
4. Cascade 13-3 10 5
5. Mackay 15-4 9 —
Others receiving votes: North Gem 1, Camas County 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press, Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register, Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com, Brandon Walton, Idaho Press.