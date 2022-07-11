Asked if anyone had an inside track on a starting spot, new Boise State cornerbacks coach Demario Warren let out a chuckle.
“We’re gonna compete,” he said. “This is Boise.”
Less than a month out from the start of fall camp, no position group offers more intrigue than the cornerbacks. Both starting sports are up for grabs. And, because of injuries that kept key pieces out of spring ball, any predictions are about as accurate as horse handicapping.
The interesting part, perhaps, is not who will start but, rather, how many guys will play.
“We are in people’s faces,” Warren said. “So we’re hoping to have some guys be able to rotate and be able to keep some of these guys fresh for the fourth quarter. We need to build depth and we need some guys to step up so we can trust them enough to be able to take some guys off the field.”
Warren, who spent six years as Southern Utah’s head coach before joining the Broncos’ staff, admitted playing time is all about trust. In an ideal world, he’d have “five Deion Sanders” who could sub in and out without drop off.
That isn’t going to happen. But even if he can count on four guys come September, Warren can be more flexible, can interchange his corners based on matchups rather than necessity.
Let’s see who he’s got in his room.
CALEB BIGGERS // 5th yr. // 5-11, 200 lbs
Biggers first emerged on the scene in Boise State’s upset win over BYU. With starter Markel Reed sidelined with what became a season-ending injury, Biggers jumped in and led the Broncos with nine tackles.
He started every game after that, finishing the year with 34 tackles and five passes defended. And with Reed still on the sidelines, the Bowling Green transfer made huge strides in the spring, impressing every coach who watched him
“I think Caleb Biggers has really taken his game to the next level,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson.
Added Warren: “If I ask him to do something, he’s going to try it the next time. It’s not going to take two or three times to mess it up.”
In the spring game, Biggers was a shut-down guy against the Broncos receivers. Though the shortest cornerback at 5-11, his detail to every play and every rep is impressive.
One would expect him to start week one, but Reed will probably have something to say about that.
TYRIC LEBEAUF // R-Sr. // 6-2, 185 lbs
Let’s go back to week one. Basically playing through a hurricane down in Orlando, LeBeauf opened the season’s scoring, picking off UCF QB Dillon Gabriel and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.
LeBeauf actually had another interception that same night and grabbed one a few weeks later at Utah State
Still, LeBeauf also dealt with injuries and missed three games in the middle of the season. But he was back for the spring and made a strong impression on his new position coach.
“He’s super intelligent. He’s one of the smartest guys in the room,” Warren said. “He picks things up quickly. He knows the terminology. He’s just a savvy football player. He’s able to use different techniques and be good at it because he understands exactly what needs to be done.”
He also has the best height in the room, a lengthy 6-2 frame that can make him a great matchup against any of the Mountain West’s taller receivers. Because of his experience and spring reps, he’s also a favorite to earn a starting spot against Oregon State.
MARKEL REED // Sr. // 6-0, 190 lbs
Just because of the injury, Reed comes into 2022 as somewhat of an unknown.
The senior missed the final seven games of last season and all of spring but has begun to get “closer and closer to full speed,” Warren said.
“Once we get into fall camp and get closer to the games then we’ll figure it out,” Warren added. “At some point, this guy is going to be a heck of a player for us. He’s proven it in the past. I’m excited to see when that will happen and when he’ll get back on the field for us.”
When he’s on the field, Reed has been superb. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, every game as a sophomore and had 21 tackles during his shortened junior campaign.
A 6-foot, 190-pound Texas native, Reed will make an impact in 2022 — regardless if he’s starting or not.
KAONOHI KANIHO // R-So. // 6-0, 180 lbs
Like his older brother, former BSU nickel Kekaula Kaniho, the 6-0 corner was a ball hawk for the Broncos last season.
Kaniho defended seven passes and recorded interceptions in upset wins at BYU and Fresno State, making an impact as just a true freshman. Though he also missed spring with an injury, Warren was mightily impressed by Kaniho’s film
“He transitions — gets in and out of his breaks really well,” Warren said. “And he’s another high-intelligence player. He can use different techniques. He understands offenses and what they’re trying to get done.”
JARED REED // 6th yr. // 6-0, 195 lbs
Jared Reed got to Boise State last year as a highly-touted transfer from Utah State who had starting experience and knew the talent in the Mountain West.
A year later and Reed is still a bit of a question mark. He didn’t see action last season and missed the spring with an injury. Warren hasn’t worked with him yet, but he’s seen him — and that was a nice introduction.
“Physically,” Warren said, “goodness gracious he looks good. He can play corner and safety. Really, we just want to see what he can do on the field. He’s had a really good summer building back up.”
JAYLEN CLARK // R-So. // 6-2, 200 lbs
Without even being asked, Warren was sure to bring up Clark’s name, saying the redshirt sophomore “stepped up a ton” amidst all the spring injuries.
Clark has seen action in each of the past two seasons, but that was mostly at safety. Before the spring, he was moved to cornerback and might just stick there.
“He had a heck of a camp,” Warren said. “I don’t know where he’s at right now compared to everyone else, but I think he’s a guy to kind of — maybe a dark horse in the race.”