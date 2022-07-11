There’s a picture from a few weeks ago that made the rounds around social media. It’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson standing on The Blue, surrounded by the Boise State quarterbacks.
Wilson was in the Treasure Valley for an Alaska Airlines event, but that’s not what stuck out. No, it was that Wilson looked like a speck next to the Broncos’ gunslingers. The 5-foot-11 Denver Broncos’ leader is dwarfed by 6-6 Taylen Green and 6-4 Colt Fulton and 6-1 Sam Vidlak and 6-1 Hank Bachmeier.
And it seems like the perfect metaphor for the Boise State quarterback room: The Broncos look the part, which elevates their expectations.
Last season was the first in years that BSU finished the season without a major injury to its starting quarterback. Yes, Bachmeier started all dozen games for the Broncos, but history has shown that his backup needs to also be prepared.
So let’s take a look at Boise State’s quarterback room:
HANK BACHMEIER // Sr. // 6-1, 210 lbs
The Broncos’ senior enters his fourth season as starting quarterback, an absolute rarity in today’s day and age of college football.
Bachmeier’s career thus far has left meat on the bone. There are times when his poise and athleticism and throwing ability culminate with some masterful drives and remarkable throws. There are other times when he waits and waits in the pocket, runs for his life and has to throw the ball into the stands.
This season offers hope. His offensive line should enter the season healthy a year after his protection was changing more than the weather. More important: Bachmeier finally returns an offensive coordinator. Tim Plough is back and his complicated offense isn’t new anymore.
“There’s a lot on my plate (in Plough’s offense),” Bachmeier said. “You have to memorize a lot of things pre-snap in like three seconds. If you miss one thing, you’re kind of screwed. I just think my consistency on that end has been better.”
Which should allow the BSU signal-caller to get rid of the ball much quicker.
Bachmeier has talent — loads and loads of it. That has never been in question. But between injuries and a rotating cast of play-callers, that talent hasn’t always been able to come to light. Now in year four, without so much change, it’s reasonable to expect a formative season for Bachmeier.
TAYLEN GREEN // R-Fr. // 6-6, 220 lbs
Green looks like he emerged out of a quarterback lab. He’s 6-6, 220 pounds and flings footballs like they’re little pebbles. It’s remarkable.
Even just a few months ago, with Bachmeier a bit hampered, Green was selected to throw to the receivers at Boise State’s Pro Day and never looked phased. The thing is: We just haven’t seen that in a game setting.
Last season, Green’s first as a Bronco, he never threw a pass and had a few short runs. Then in the spring game, the redshirt freshman struggled, throwing an interception and never quite looking comfortable in the offense.
“Taylen is just a tremendous athlete and he’s learning a lot every single day,” Plough said. “He didn’t have the same structure some quarterbacks had coming out of high school so he’s had to learn a lot of things to make himself better.”
It’s reasonable to wonder if Boise State will create certain packages this season to use Green’s size and dual-threat ability — perhaps like a little wrinkle to throw in a few times a game. But it’s also reasonable to wonder if he’s even the Broncos’ second-best option at quarterback.
“They did some good things today, but obviously they struggled at certain times today,” BSU coach Andy Avalos said after the spring game. “We’re really excited about both those guys (Green and Vidlak) and that (competition) will go into the fall to see how that plays out.”
SAM VIDLAK // R-Fr. // 6-1, 195 lbs
As a transfer from Oregon State, Vidlak arrived in Boise this winter seemingly playing third fiddle in the quarterback room. Bachmeier was the starter. Green had been in the program a year and has the frame of an NBA wing. And Vidlak was, well, the newcomer.
Fast forward to the spring game and it was Vidlak, not Green, who replaced Bachmeier. In a few short months, Vidlak not only forced a competition for the backup job, but might be leading it.
The 6-1 pocket passer out of a small high school in southern Oregon has a rocket launcher for an arm and a football IQ beyond his years.
“He’s pretty ahead of the game from what he knows from a football standpoint,” Plough said. “He’s kind of at that stage that we just talked about with Hank, where he’s got to learn the offense and terminology before he takes it to the next step of defensive structure, pre snap orientation, all of those things.”
Vidlak does not have the experience of Bachmeier or the rushing ability of Green, but he has found a way to stand out in a short time.