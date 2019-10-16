BOISE — Looking for ways to keep the energy up at practice as a long, grueling season reached the midway point, Boise State’s offensive coaches came up with an idea prior to last week’s game against Hawaii.
‘Let’s have some fun.’
Boise State used three different quarterbacks in the first quarter and had two wide receivers take snaps in the first half. Three different quarterbacks threw touchdown passes for the first time since 2008, and the end result was a 59-point effort in arguably the best offensive showing of the season.
“Just having fun with it and realizing we have some guys that can go do that and we trust them to go execute and make plays for us,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said Wednesday. “And put some pressure on the defense, too. You never know who is going to be back there and where we’re going to use our personnel, so hopefully we can slow down defenses.”
Backup quarterbacks Chase Cord and Jaylon Henderson ended up getting extended playing time due to an injury to starter Hank Bachmeier, but both had already appeared in the game before he got hurt early in the second quarter.
On Boise State’s opening drive of the game, Bachmeier, Cord and wide receiver Khalil Shakir took snaps on three consecutive plays. Cord completed a 7-yard pass to tight end Matt Pistone, and Shakir took a snap in the Wildcat formation and scored on a 5-yard run to give the Broncos an early lead.
“I was like ‘wow, they are really calling this early in the game?’” said Shakir, who said having three quarterbacks that can play “just creates a dynamic offense. When another guy comes in for another team you maybe think they are just going to run, but for us, they can do it all. Run, pass, all that, so it just makes the offense more explosive and keeps the team on their toes.”
Wide receiver John Hightower took multiple snaps at quarterback, and he also got the ball on a wide receiver reverse in which he nearly launched a pass downfield before electing to keep it and run.
On one play Hightower took the snap and ran 10 yards before pitching it to Akilian Butler. The Broncos picked up the first down, but the play was reviewed and determined it was actually a forward pitch to Butler and the play was called back.
Hightower, Boise State’s fastest player, also took a snap in the UNLV game the previous week.
“It’s really fun when they do that,” Hightower said. “You get to see different guys do different things and they are having success, so it’s really nice.”
Hightower said “everybody gets excited” when they see packages or plays with running backs or wide receivers at quarterback, or when the backups Cord or Henderson come in for a play.
“You’re able to utilize different people in different positions because that has to do with the football intelligence that you have on your team,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “If we put Khalil back there and he takes a snap or John takes a snap or the other quarterbacks. Jake Roh took snaps when he was here. Why? Because they are smart guys and can handle it. You don’t put anybody back there. If they can handle it and you can do some things and it gives you an advantage, we’ll try it.”
On Hightower’s package, Harsin said, “we weren’t sure if we would use it or not, but he did a good job in practice and operated it well.”
The creativity seemingly came out of nowhere for the Hawaii game, but Hill said the goal was to get as many players involved as possible. When the plays were successful, they weren’t afraid to keep digging further into the playbook.
“There were some fun things we did within that game to create some energy and when they work out, it helps,” Hill said. “That’s where the fun creativity comes into it, and Coach Harsin loves that type of stuff where we’re able to have our base stuff but also some wrinkles off of it and get into some personnel things that a are fun for us.
“You get into these later weeks of the season and you don’t want it to get stale, so you’re trying to find ways to keep the energy up during practice and get guys in different spots and see what works and what doesn’t.”
Whether the Broncos employ a similar strategy against BYU or again this season remains to be seen. If nothing else, it forces the Cougars to spend time preparing for packages with someone other than Bachmeier at quarterback.
“Week in and week out, we’re trying to figure out what’s going to be best for that defense,” Hill said. “Every team and every week is different. We’re trying to judge how we can score the most points and where we can attack them and put together our plan off of that.”