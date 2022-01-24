Having a few days between games has been good for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
With some injuries, bumps and bruises, a little time to heal has been welcome. Plus, Utah State first-year head coach Ryan Odom has wanted to get some time for his team in the practice gym.
The Aggies better be ready when it’s time to start playing games again. They will play five games in 11 days or, if you throw out Wednesday’s contest, USU will have four games in eight days. If you want to extend it to the next week, the Aggies will play seven games in 17 days.
Part of the reason was the rescheduling of a game that was postponed because of COVID-19 health protocols. San Jose State was supposed to visit the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on New Year’s Day, but the game was postponed when the Spartans didn’t have enough healthy athletes.
On Monday, the Mountain West Conference announced new dates for four games that had been postponed. One of those was San Jose State at Utah State, which will know be played on Thursday, Feb. 3. A tip-off time and any possible television broadcasting will be announced later this week.
Also happening on Feb. 3, is Boise State at Wyoming. On Feb. 6, Wyoming will be at Fresno State and Nevada at San Diego State.
The league has been trying to get all the postponed games worked back into the season before March. That leads to some pretty busy weeks for everyone. USU had two games postponed and has already made up one of those games last week when Boise State came to Logan.
The Aggies do have the luxury of playing five of the next seven at home. Next week when they play three games in five days, all of them will be in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Normally, that would be a very good thing. While it is better than playing that many road games, the 2021-22 USU team has struggled a bit at home. The Aggies are 4-4 in the Spectrum so far this season. Those four setbacks are by a combined 10 points.
“Credit to our guys for sticking together, giving ourselves a chance to win basically each of these games,” Odom said. “... There are winning plays to be had out there. That has got to be our focus. How do we turn several of these plays in our favor. We choose to focus on the growth of our team. ... We have to focus on making winning plays, staying together and eventually it will turn. Our team is pretty good.”
Attendance has been good at home this season and fans have at least been treated to some exciting games. But the Aggies know they must start winning.
In fact, USU has dropped its last four games. The four-game losing streak is the longest since dropping four straight in 2018. The four setbacks have been by a combined 17 points, but USU enjoyed leads in all of them and were within a possession of the lead with a minute to play in each.
“We recognize we are right in the thick of it,” Aggie guard Steven Ashworth said. “Coach Odom and his leadership has been profound. ... This isn’t the end. There have been a few games not go our way. We know as a team that we haven’t quite played our best game yet. We have things to improve. Despite all the defeats and heartache this brings, it’s very motivating that we can be the type of team that can be at the top of the Mountain West.”
The Aggies have, for the most part, played the top teams in the league so far. They get another top team in the Spectrum Wednesday when San Diego State (10-4, 2-1) visits. The Aztecs hosted UNLV (11-8, 3-3) Monday night.
“We still have a chance to win the Mountain West tournament championship and go to the (NCAA) tournament,” Ashworth said. “That is part of our goals. The biggest thing is going back to work.”
When March does roll around, it should be wild in Las Vegas at the conference tournament. As of Monday, nine of the 11 MW teams have winning records. The two that don’t — San Jose State (7-10, 0-5) and New Mexico (7-12, 0-6) — had winning records before league play began.
In their last outing, a 62-59 loss to front-running Boise State (15-4, 6-0), the Aggies had chances to win. The Broncos hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds to play after USU missed a shot in the closing seconds of a tied game.
“We know we had winning plays to make and came up short on a few,” Ashworth said. “Credit to them (Broncos). They made their shots when they needed too. The ball bounced their way at the end. You’ve got to be ready every single night in this conference.”
The Aggies have not made any excuses. They have had to deal with missing starters since conference play began.
“When we were playing our best early in the season from an offensive perspective, those four guys RJ (Eytle-Rock, Brock (Miller), Rylan (Jones) and Steven (Ashworth) were playing heavy minutes at the guard positions,” Odom said. “Zee (Hamoda) and Max (Shulga) are now playing, and Sean (Bairstow) is playing heavy minutes. The growth is there. We are gaining strength; we can’t let the results detour us right now.”
Miller has been out six games as his back flared up again. Eytle-Rock missed three games, but did return against Boise State. Jones missed the last game with a concussion. Bairstow missed eight games with various injuries, but has been playing strong as of late.
Forwards Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath have started all 19 games, but each of them has dealt with some bumps along the way. The Aggies are hoping to get healthy and get on a different kind of streak soon.