While the ranks of other District 6 teams remained relatively unchanged for another week, Butte County made a jump in the latest Idaho girls basketball state media poll released Wednesday.
Previously unranked, Butte County moved into a tie for No. 5 in 1A Division I with Genesee. The Pirates were among 1A Division I teams receiving votes last week.
All six No. 1 ranked teams were unanimous selections this week. Bonneville remained the unanimous No. 1 4A team for the third consecutive week while Blackfoot, which was in a three-way tie for No. 3 last week, came in at No. 4 this week. Sugar-Salem remained No. 1 in 3A for the sixth consecutive time this season, Teton remained No. 4 and Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes.
The most significant change in the poll from last week was Mountain View leapfrogging Timberline for No. 1 in 5A. Mountain View defeated Timberline 48-46 on Jan. 18.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 17-2 40 1
2. Timberline 18-2 32 2
3. Lake City 14-5 17 4
4. Boise 13-6 15 3
5. Meridian 14-6 13 5
Other receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 3
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 20-0 40 1
2. Century 15-3 32 2
3. Middleton 12-5 20 T-3
4. Blackfoot 14-6 18 T-3
5. Caldwell 14-3 7 T-3
Other receiving votes: Jerome 2, Twin Falls 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 17-1 40 1
2. Parma 16-2 30 2
3. Timberlake 12-4 26 3
4. Teton 14-5 16 4
5. Kellogg 12-5 6 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 1, Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 17-2 40 1
2. Melba 17-2 32 3
3. Grangeville 14-4 19 T-4
4. Cole Valley 15-4 18 2
5. Nampa Christian 12-6 10 T-4
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 17-1 40 1
2. Prairie 13-3 29 2
3. Rimrock 18-1 22 3
4. Grace 16-3 19 4
T-5. Butte County 14-6 4 -
T-5. Genesee 10-8 4 -
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 1, Liberty Charter 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (8) 14-1 40 1
2. Tri-Valley 16-2 25 2
3. Kendrick 14-3 23 3
4. Rockland 16-2 20 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 14-3 8 T-5
Other receiving votes: Lakeside 3, Sho-Ban 1
This week's voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Ben Jones, Times-News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com