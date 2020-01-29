Butte County logo

While the ranks of other District 6 teams remained relatively unchanged for another week, Butte County made a jump in the latest Idaho girls basketball state media poll released Wednesday.

Previously unranked, Butte County moved into a tie for No. 5 in 1A Division I with Genesee. The Pirates were among 1A Division I teams receiving votes last week.

All six No. 1 ranked teams were unanimous selections this week. Bonneville remained the unanimous No. 1 4A team for the third consecutive week while Blackfoot, which was in a three-way tie for No. 3 last week, came in at No. 4 this week. Sugar-Salem remained No. 1 in 3A for the sixth consecutive time this season, Teton remained No. 4 and Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes.

The most significant change in the poll from last week was Mountain View leapfrogging Timberline for No. 1 in 5A. Mountain View defeated Timberline 48-46 on Jan. 18.

The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (8) 17-2 40 1

2. Timberline 18-2 32 2

3. Lake City 14-5 17 4

4. Boise 13-6 15 3

5. Meridian 14-6 13 5

Other receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 3

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (8) 20-0 40 1

2. Century 15-3 32 2

3. Middleton 12-5 20 T-3

4. Blackfoot 14-6 18 T-3

5. Caldwell 14-3 7 T-3

Other receiving votes: Jerome 2, Twin Falls 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 17-1 40 1

2. Parma 16-2 30 2

3. Timberlake 12-4 26 3

4. Teton 14-5 16 4

5. Kellogg 12-5 6 5

Other receiving votes: Filer 1, Snake River 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (8) 17-2 40 1

2. Melba 17-2 32 3

3. Grangeville 14-4 19 T-4

4. Cole Valley 15-4 18 2

5. Nampa Christian 12-6 10 T-4

Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (8) 17-1 40 1

2. Prairie 13-3 29 2

3. Rimrock 18-1 22 3

4. Grace 16-3 19 4

T-5. Butte County 14-6 4 -

T-5. Genesee 10-8 4 -

Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 1, Liberty Charter 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (8) 14-1 40 1

2. Tri-Valley 16-2 25 2

3. Kendrick 14-3 23 3

4. Rockland 16-2 20 4

5. Lighthouse Christian 14-3 8 T-5

Other receiving votes: Lakeside 3, Sho-Ban 1

This week's voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Ben Jones, Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 542-6772 and find her on Twitter: @mwhereford.

