Chari Hawkins

Chari Hawkins helping with the broadcast at the track and field world championships.

 Courtesy photo

Peggy Hawkins, the mother of local track standout Chari Hawkins, submitted an update about Chari at the track and field world championships.

Chari Hawkins is in Eugene, Ore. at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships, not as a heptathlete, but as a TV host for World Athletics.

 

Recommended for you