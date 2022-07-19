Peggy Hawkins, the mother of local track standout Chari Hawkins, submitted an update about Chari at the track and field world championships.
Chari Hawkins is in Eugene, Ore. at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships, not as a heptathlete, but as a TV host for World Athletics.
Chari, a Madison High and Utah State alum, was elated when World Athletics asked her to host at Eugene as at least she could be part of the energy she loved so much.
“Plus, I have this big giant lanyard that gives me access to everything. I go exploring and no one stops me. That is more access then the athletes competing and if I can’t compete, this is second best. I’m not going to lie, I am so disappointed. My ankle is great, I am strong, and I am ready to compete.”
Chari suffered a serious ankle injury in the 2019 Worlds in Qatar and had reconstructive surgery. After rehabilitation, Chari hoped to be among the athletes competing in the Worlds but was on the alternate list.
Chari’s season has been a “roller-coaster” ride. She won the indoor championships in Arkansas but had a no mark in the long jump at World’s in Serbia. She took fourth in the outdoor USA Championships, but was out of the top 10 in Austria. She was getting better so it was no surprise when Chari won the Championships in Spain and ended her season as the Thorpe Cup Champion two week ago.
Chari has been competing professionally around the world since 2016. She sits on the Olympic board as an athlete representative and has been specializing in the importance of mental health in the success of an athlete. She works with athletes on how to train through anxiety. Chari has been dealing with anxiety since her career started and she feels her experiences and knowledge can help others dealing with anxiety as well.