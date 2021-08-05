Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Chukars shuffled their roster in a few ways on Thursday.
Idaho Falls released right-handed pitchers Yeison Medina and Mason Alexander. In their places, the team acquired right-handed hurler Damon Ellis from Great Falls in exchange for cash considerations and signed pitcher Alex Leija.
At Great Falls, Ellis collected a 5-1 record and 6.31 ERA, with 45 strikeouts and 30 walks. He has tossed at least five innings in each of his last five starts.
Leija joins Idaho Falls from the High Point Bats of the Southern Shores League, where he played this summer.
Medina and Alexander, who are now subject to league waivers, were coming off rough showings as Chukars. Medina, a reliever, compiled a 9.32 ERA in 21 games. He had surrendered at least three runs in two of his last three outings.
For Idaho Falls, these moves come a day after Wednesday’s: Starting pitcher Daniel Silva went to the Ineligible List and the club signed Alex Fishberg.
Ellis and Leija are now available for the Chukars, who host the Ogden Raptors in Game 2 of a six-game series Thursday night at Melaleuca Field.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.