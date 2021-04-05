The Idaho Falls Chukars announce the first trade in franchise history, acquiring OF Matt Feinstein from the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League in exchange for a player to be named later.
The Chukars have also announced that right-handed pitcher Eric Brodkowitz has signed a Letter of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season. They will both be invited to the team's spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.
Feinstein played four years of college baseball at Dartmouth College from 2016-19, claiming All-Ivy League honors in 2018 and 2019. As a senior he was named co-captain and Best Offensive Player, leading the Big Green in hits (54), runs (32), and total bases (88). Feinstein signed with the Ottawa Titans in December of 2020 for the upcoming 2021 season, but will now instead play under the lights of Melaleuca Field this summer. He is from Old Brookville, NY and will be 23 years old on Opening Day.
RHP Eric Brodkowitz also played in the Ivy League, playing four years at Yale University from 2015-18. In 2018, he led the Ivy League in ERA (2.76) and Wins (6), on his way to being named FirstTeam All-Ivy. Brodkowitz also pitches internationally for the Israel national baseball team and will represent the team at this year's Tokyo Summer Olympics in late July.
Matt Feinstein| OF | 6-3, 195 lb
Dartmouth College (2016-19): .306/.380/.406, 8 HR, 70 RBI in 150 games
Rockland Boulders (Indy Ball) (2020): .286/.429/.375, 0 HR, 7 RBI in 20 games
Eric Brodkowitz| RHP | 6-2, 210 lb
Yale University (2015-2018): 15-8, 4.33 ERA, 148 K, 203.2 IP in 37 games