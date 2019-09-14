At Ogden, the Idaho Falls Chukars forced a third and deciding game in the Pioneer League championship series on Saturday, defeating the host Raptors 6-2.
The teams will play for the Pioneer League championship today at 4 p.m. The Chukars last won a Pioneer League title in 2013. Idaho Falls lost six of eight games to the Raptors during the regular season. Ogden, the Pioneer League South champion, won the first game of the championship series 5-3.
Saturday’s game was knotted at 2-2 in the sixth when Rhett Aplin and Jimmy Govern each had RBI singles.
The Chukars would add to the lead in the eighth when Juan Carlos Negret hit a two-run homer to left.
Three Idaho Falls pitchers held the Raptors to just four hits. Starter Nathan Webb struck out seven and gave up the two runs in four innings. Anthony Veneziano followed with four scoreless innings and struck out five. Jonah Dipoto closed it out in the ninth.
Clay Dungan, Travis Jones, and Aplin each finished with two hits for the Chukars.