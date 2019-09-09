At Melaleuca Field, the Billings Mustangs forced a third and deciding Pioneer League playoff game with the Chukars, evening the best-of-three series at one game apiece on Monday night with a 4-3 victory.
The Chukars led 2-0 and 3-2 early, but Billings pushed across two runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and Idaho Falls was held scoreless the rest of the way.
An RBI double by Leonardo Seminati and a two-out RBI single by Reniel Ozuna proved the difference.
Chukars’ starter Alec Marsh struck out five and gave up two runs in five innings, but Billings got to reliever Nathan Webb for five hits and the two runs. The Chukars were held to five hits.
The series finale is today at 7:15 p.m. Billings probable starter is LHP Jose Salvador. The Chukars had not named a starter as of Monday night.