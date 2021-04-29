Chukars logo

The Chukars announced Thursday that five players have signed Letters of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season.

Pitchers Joe Slocum, Austin Dubsky, Yeison Medina and Jake Binder and catcher Ricardo Sanchez-Rosa will all be invited to the team’s spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.

Joe Slocum | RHP | 6-2, 200 lb

U. Colorado-Colorado Springs (2017-2019): 8-11, 5.67 ERA, 90 K, 135.0 IP in 47 games

Independent Ball (2020): 1-1, 3.50 ERA, 9 K, 18.0 IP in 3 games

Austin Dubsky | RHP | 6-4, 195 lb

Murray State (2016-2017): 9-12, 5.78 ERA, 111 K, 132.1 IP in 36 games

Independent Ball (2017-2019): 15-9, 4.46 ERA, 189 K, 206.0 IP in 61 games

Yeison Medina | RHP | 6-2, 210 lb

Springfield (AA-STL)/Palm Beach(High A-STL) (2018): 3-7, 4.70 ERA, 45 K, 59.1 IP in 48 games

Independent Ball (2019): 6-4, 4.08 ERA, 37 K, 46.1 IP in 38 games

Ricardo Sanchez-Rosa | C | 5-9, 185 lb

U. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2018-2019): .256/.365/.390, 4 HR, 47 RBI in 93 games

Kansas City Royals AZL (2019): 0 hits in 8 at-bats, 3 games played

Jake Binder | RHP | 6-3, 195 lb

Ithaca College (2018-2019): 21-7, 3.21 ERA, 128 K, 235.2 IP in 40 games

Independent Ball (2019-2020): 6-4, 2.99 ERA, 68 K, 90.1 IP in 18 games

