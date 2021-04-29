The Chukars announced Thursday that five players have signed Letters of Intent to join the club prior to the 2021 Pioneer League Season.
Pitchers Joe Slocum, Austin Dubsky, Yeison Medina and Jake Binder and catcher Ricardo Sanchez-Rosa will all be invited to the team’s spring camp starting in mid-May before the official start of the regular season on May 22.
Joe Slocum | RHP | 6-2, 200 lb
U. Colorado-Colorado Springs (2017-2019): 8-11, 5.67 ERA, 90 K, 135.0 IP in 47 games
Independent Ball (2020): 1-1, 3.50 ERA, 9 K, 18.0 IP in 3 games
Austin Dubsky | RHP | 6-4, 195 lb
Murray State (2016-2017): 9-12, 5.78 ERA, 111 K, 132.1 IP in 36 games
Independent Ball (2017-2019): 15-9, 4.46 ERA, 189 K, 206.0 IP in 61 games
Yeison Medina | RHP | 6-2, 210 lb
Springfield (AA-STL)/Palm Beach(High A-STL) (2018): 3-7, 4.70 ERA, 45 K, 59.1 IP in 48 games
Independent Ball (2019): 6-4, 4.08 ERA, 37 K, 46.1 IP in 38 games
Ricardo Sanchez-Rosa | C | 5-9, 185 lb
U. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2018-2019): .256/.365/.390, 4 HR, 47 RBI in 93 games
Kansas City Royals AZL (2019): 0 hits in 8 at-bats, 3 games played
Jake Binder | RHP | 6-3, 195 lb
Ithaca College (2018-2019): 21-7, 3.21 ERA, 128 K, 235.2 IP in 40 games
Independent Ball (2019-2020): 6-4, 2.99 ERA, 68 K, 90.1 IP in 18 games