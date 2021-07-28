GARDEN CITY — The interesting part about the four-run fourth inning Idaho Falls yielded Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss to Boise is that when it ended, the game never felt out of reach for the Chukars. They own the Pioneer League’s best offense, which is why on the rare occasion they fall behind, you almost expect them to rally and retake the lead.
So in the top of the fifth, when the Chukars loaded the bases with nobody out, only to strike out three straight times, things felt even stranger. Steve Barmakian, Webb Little and Matt Feinstein — the top of the lineup — all struck out. In a matter of minutes, the Chukars had squandered the type of opportunity they almost always capitalize on.
Instead, Boise took this six-game series opener at Memorial Stadium behind the composure of starting pitcher Zach Penrod, who maneuvered out of that fourth-inning jam, collecting this outing: 5.0 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs (one earned), four walks, five strikeouts.
“Penrod was tough, especially in that bases-loaded situation,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “We don’t move the ball.”
The truth is just that: The Chukars (41-17, 7-3 second half) wasted their share of chances, good opposing pitching or not. In the seventh, first baseman Daniel Martins-Molinari threaded a one-out single up the middle. Tyler Van Marter followed with a walk. Then Barmakian grounded into an inning-ending double play.
In fact, Idaho Falls recorded just four hits on the night. The visitors didn’t always need to reach via base hit — they scored two on an early Boise mishap — but when they fell behind, they never found the offense they needed. The closest they came was in the eighth, when designated hitter Andrew Don lifted an opposite-field, solo homer to right. With their remaining four outs, the Chukars couldn’t come back.
The Chukars never expect their offense to doom them. They certainly don’t expect defense to, either, but they committed two errors on Wednesday night: One overthrow each from Barmakian and Van Marter, who overthrew first base by some 10 feet in the seventh. The Chukars escaped both innings unscathed, but the pair of gaffes underscored the uncharacteristic game Idaho Falls played Wednesday night.
But the Chukars also took an early lead on a strange play. Penrod tossed a wild pitch to Martins-Molinari that pinged behind the plate, scoring Thomas DeBonville on a close play at the plate. But Hawks catcher Byron Smith didn’t seem to notice that Kona Quiggle was sprinting home, too. By the time he did, it was too late. Idaho Falls took a 2-0 lead.
But for the Chukars, things began to unravel in the fourth, when starter Joe Slocum surrendered five straight hits. The third scored a run. On the fourth, he bisected the plate with a 3-1 fastball to Myles Miller, who hammered it for another run. One batter later, Jason Dicochea belted a gapper to right, scoring two more, good for a 5-2 lead.
“I had all my pitches, but things were kept up in the zone. That’s where I got hurt,” Slocum said. “I was leaving breaking balls over the zone and kind of went away from the inside fastball, which gets the hitters off the breaking ball. But when the breaking ball is left up, then that’s when they do some damage, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Slocum lasted just four innings, his shortest outing in more than two weeks. He yielded five runs on nine hits, issued one walk and registered one strikeout. He turned things over in the fifth to relief man Jake Waters, who allowed the first three batters to reach, but only allowed one run. Victor Rodriguez and Keagan McGinnis followed with scoreless innings.
Idaho Falls’ bullpen kept things close. Its offense couldn’t capitalize, which is about the strangest two sentences you might read about this team this season. The bats ground this team, which hasn’t always gotten the same support from its relief corps. The Chukars will try to correct things in both departments in Game 2 Thursday night.
“These guys are resilient. They’ll bounce back,” Gardner said. “They’ll put this game behind them and move on.”