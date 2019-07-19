The Idaho Falls Chukars' long road trip got off to a rough start on Friday night as the Chukars suffered their first shutout of the season, falling to host Billings 4-0 at Dehler Park.
Idaho Falls (16-14), which began a 10-day, 11-game swing through Montana, was held to three hits by four Mustangs pitchers. Chukars starter Stephen Ridings took the loss, giving up three first-inning runs and finished with four runs (three earned) surrendered in 4 2/3 innings.
The loss was the Chukars' second straight and the team dropped to 4-13 in July. Even so, Idaho Falls remains in first place in the Pioneer North.
The final game of the first half is next Thursday, when the Chukars play a doubleheader at Great Falls.
Kember Nacero had a double for Idaho Falls, but the lineup finished 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m. Probable starters are LHP Cole Watts for the Chukars and RHP Orlando Rodriguez for Billings (13-19).