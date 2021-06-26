It took some time, but the Chukars had no issues taking care of the Vibes Friday evening, 20-3, waiting out a rain delay in Colorado Springs to earn their seventh straight victory.
Originally, the Chukars and Vibes were supposed to play a doubleheader with two seven-inning games, but Friday's rain delay forced the teams to move the doubleheader to Saturday, which will start at 4 p.m.
With how Idaho Falls (19-10) performed in Friday's seven-inning affair, the club will enter Saturday with plenty of momentum.
Andrew Don went 5-for-6 and Thomas DeBonville went 4-for-5 with five RBI for the Chukars, who plated seven runs apiece in the first and fifth innings. Starter Austin Dubsky earned the win by tossing five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, issuing just one walk and striking out seven.
Idaho Falls also got homers from DeBonville and Webb Little, who turned in a 2-for-4, three-RBI outing.