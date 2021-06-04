The Chukars are sizzling right now.
Idaho Falls used a 20-5 win over Rocky Mountain Thursday night to secure its third straight win, all of which have come by double digits.
Chukars third baseman Bronson Butcher went 4-for-5 with a home run and Matt Feinstein drove in three runs for the Chukars, who used a seven-run eighth inning to put the finishing touches on another blowout win.
Idaho Falls starter Joe Slocum yielded just two runs (one earned) over five innings, allowing seven hits and recording one strikeout.
The Chukars will host the Vibes again at 7:15 p.m. Friday, the third of this six-game series.