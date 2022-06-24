The Chukars beat the Glacier Range Riders 6-3 in the opening game of the two team's series Saturday.
Jose Reyes hit a home run to score two runs and Hunter Hisky singled scoring two runs giving the Chukars a lede in the second inning. Then the Idaho Falls defense did the rest.
Jack Dicenso pitched seven innings allowing six hits and three runs with ten strikeouts and no walks.
The two teams play again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
