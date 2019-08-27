At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars rallied but came up short Tuesday night, falling to the Great Falls Voyagers 4-3.
Trailing 4-1, the Chukars (28-37, 7-21 second half) pulled within a run as Rhett Aplin singled in two runs in the seventh. Idaho Falls had two runners on base, but the Voyagers were able to get out of the inning.
Juan Carlos Negret finished 2 for 3 and catcher Wyatt Mascarella was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Idaho Falls.
Anthony Veneziano (2-4) took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) in four innings.
The series continues tonight at Melaleuca Field with probables RHP Alec Marsh for the Chukars and RHP Sean Thompson for the Voyagers (28-36, 13-14).
Transaction Notes: IF Tyler Tolbert assigned from AZL Royals to Idaho Falls; C Paul Mondesi assigned from AZL Royals to Idaho Falls; INF Travis Jones rehab assignment designated to Idaho Falls.