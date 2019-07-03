The Chukars dropped their second straight game, falling to host Missoula 4-3 on Wednesday night as the Osprey rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

Coming off a 2-1 loss on Tuesday, the Chukars (13-3) held a 3-0 lead in the eighth on Wednesday thanks in part to a strong start from lefty Anthony Veneziano. The 10th-round pick this summer out of Coastal Carolina University, tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings, and was staked to an early advantage when Juan Carlos Negret scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning. Idaho Falls added two more runs in the seventh on RBI doubles by Negret and Isaiah Henry.

The Osprey (9-9) got on the board in the eighth, and then put together the rally behind a two-run single by David Sanchez and eventually a walk-off double by Tristen Carranza off of reliever Austin Manning, who took his first loss of the season.

The Chukars return to Melaleuca Field today for a 4:30 p.m. game against Missoula. Right-hander Alec Marsh gets the start for Idaho Falls.