The Chukars had no problem kicking off a six-game road series Wednesday night.

In Idaho Falls' 12-5 win over Rocky Mountain, the visitors produced three runs in the second inning and five in the third, extending their winning streak to five games.

First baseman Daniel Martins-Molinari generated three hits and newly-minted Chukar Tyler Kelly drove in three runs for Idaho Falls, which got two scoreless innings from reliever Keagan McGinnis to close things out.

Chukars starter Joe Slocum earned the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits, issuing two walks and fanning three.

Game 2 of this series is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Colorado Springs.

Chukars making roster moves

The Chukars on Tuesday released infielder Jordan Garr and catcher Bronson Butcher. Both can be claimed by another Pioneer League team.

Catcher Hunter Hinsky, who suffered a knee injury earlier this season, was activated from the ineligible list.

Finally, the Chukars filled their last roster spot by trading a player to be named later for infielder Tyler Kelly, who comes from the American Association's Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.