One by one, the avalanche creeped down the mountain. First a single, from Idaho Falls shortstop Alex Monge. Then another single. A walk followed. Soon, Rocky Mountain faced a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the first inning, just one out recorded.
Some 10 minutes later, Chukars center fielder Thomas DeBonville unloaded a three-run moonshot to left field, good for a six-run lead before the Vibes recorded the second out of the game. The crowd at Melaleuca Field, hosting its eighth game this season, whistled and yelled.
Idaho Falls didn’t need much more offensive production in a 15-3 win over Rocky Mountain Wednesday night, cruising to a win in the first game of a six-game series, a new wrinkle in this Pioneer League season.
“We really swung the bats well,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “I thought we were really patient at the plate. They’ve run some guys out there that have struggled at times with command, but we were patient and didn’t give in. Waited them out, got some good balls to hit and scored them up.”
The Chukars, who improved to an even 5-5 with the win, never faced any kind of real trouble on Wednesday. They posted six runs in the first and four in the fourth. They blasted four home runs: Launches from Monge, DeBonville, Bronson Butcher and Webb Little, whose seventh-inning solo shot gave his team run No. 14.
The lead was safe in large part thanks to Chukars starter Jake Binder, who used a five-inning, six-hit, one-run outing to earn his second win of the year. Binder fanned just two, but he sat down eight of the first 10 batters of the game, ensuring his club’s offense had room to establish such a lopsided lead.
Binder’s two outings have both come under similar circumstances. In his first showing, a six-inning, five-strikeout performance on Thursday, Idaho Falls dismantled Missoula, 14-0. Binder is 2-0. He’s hardly had to sweat over either victory.
“It’s awesome,” Binder said. “At that point, just keep innings quick, keep it to 15 pitches or less, see if you can get out of there quick. Don’t really need to nitpick and go for strikeouts at that point. Keep the pitch count down and get the offense right back in. It makes it way less stressful.”
In truth, the Chukars have sizzled on offense of late. On Monday, in a 22-12 win over Missoula, Idaho Falls cracked 27 hits. Newly-minted Chukar Hunter Hisky, a catcher who signed with the club on Sunday, belted three doubles in a 4-for-6 outing. Daniel Martins-Molinari swatted five RBI. Monge extended his hitting streak to nine games. With his 3-for-5 showing Wednesday, that streak is at 10.
In these kinds of mid-season stretches, it isn’t always easy to identify a through line, a common denominator that explains hot streaks of this magnitude. Sometimes guys are just hot. At others, one hitter may have correctly guessed fastball on an occasion or two. It’s baseball. Ups and downs can swing like a pendulum.
Examine Wednesday’s numbers and the point zooms into focus. Matt Feinsten posted a 4-for-6 game. DeBonville went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Monge added another three hits. All told, the Chukars logged 16 hits. They’ve collected 43 over their past two games.
To Gardner, it’s a matter of patterns, of keeping things moving.
“It’s kind of a contagious thing,” Gardner said. “When one or two guys start hitting, they kind of feed off each other. We’ve had really good outs, 1 through 9. Tough outs. Highly-competitive at-bats. Doing a really good job in our situational hitting. The plate discipline’s been really good, and we’re not getting out of the zone too much.”
For the Chukars, the challenge will be replicating this kind of game five times over the next five days. Thank the Pioneer League’s new six-game series. That’s new this season, implemented in part to cut down on travel for reasons involving COVID and finances. This series, the Chukars get the Vibes at home for six straight.
Everyone is adjusting the best they can. They haven’t all pinpointed the advantages — and disadvantages — these long series offer. For now, the Chukars are learning on the fly. That means chugging along against the Vibes.
“I’m just seeing the ball well, swinging at my pitches,” DeBonville said. “Not being too aggressive, but knowing what I needed to hit. It went well. I was able to barrel balls, and that’s what you try to do.”