A few short weeks ago, Kona Quiggle found himself in baseball purgatory, hanging out at home in Phoenix. The 23-year-old had just been released by the Detroit Tigers’ organization, so he spent the time visiting family, including some in Michigan. He did not know what a Chukar was. He definitely did not know about the baseball team named after them.
Soon, Quiggle’s phone rang and he made the 13-hour drive up to Idaho Falls to sign and join the club. He felt relieved to find another baseball home. The long trek didn’t bother him. “Nothing to complain about,” Quiggle said after his debut.
If Quiggle records more 4-for-5, 8-RBI outings like the one he did Thursday night in Idaho Falls’ 18-3 win over Ogden at Melaleuca Field, his phone might keep ringing.
“I feel good, man,” Quiggle said. “It’s always fun to do well, and the win was big.”
It amounted to Quiggle’s best game in the maroon and white laundry, especially considering the stakes. With two games left in the first half of the season, Idaho Falls needed the win to maintain the possibility of leapfrogging Missoula and winning the Northern Division, which comes with the right to host a playoff series.
The Chukars did their part. Unfortunately for them, the Paddleheads did theirs. Missoula held off Billings Thursday night. That means the Northern Division will come down to Friday, the final day of the first half. The Chukars trail the Paddleheads by one game, but Idaho Falls owns the series tiebreaker, which means it can win the division with a win and a Missoula loss. With any other result, the Paddleheads will earn the crown.
Either way, Quiggle and the Chukars (33-14) had to tune that music out. If they lost and the Paddleheads won, they would finish second. That wouldn’t be the worst news — they can still earn a playoff bid by finishing with the second-best record in the Pioneer League, which they’re more than on track for — but with a win Thursday, they could have put those worries to rest.
If they played worried, they didn’t show it. The Chukars plated a blistering 11 runs in the fifth frame, a season best. In that inning, Idaho Falls brought 15 men to the plate. The club recorded nine hits. Webb Little blasted a two-run home run, which gave him 67 RBIs on the season, one shy of a Pioneer League record.
For now, that record belongs to Billy Butler, the Chukars’ first-year hitting coach. Butler doesn’t like to take much credit for his guys’ success. The more Idaho Falls blitzing opposing pitchers, though, maybe he should consider taking a slice.
“You just get rolling,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “It feels like you’re up there for about an hour. We have a really good lineup top to bottom.”
The good news for Idaho Falls is that its pitching staff is catching up, too. On Thursday night, Chukars starter Nick Floyd went six full innings. He yielded three runs (none earned), issued zero walks and fanned five. His longest outing of the season was also his best. He permitted just four hits.
In fact, Floyd and the Chukars bullpen — Jake Waters, Matt Geoffrion and Keagan McGinnis — held the Raptors hitless from the third inning on. The visitors pounced on three Chukars errors in the first frame. When Idaho Falls cleaned those up, Ogden had trouble piecing together any kind of offense.
For the Chukars, that is particularly encouraging because their bullpen has long been their weakest link. On several occasions, the relief corps has fumbled away leads, let opponents blow games open at the worst times. Now, as Idaho Falls solidifies its roster and identifies its best arms, some of those issues are fading.
“Any time you’ve got a huge lead like that, the thing that really is something you want to avoid is the walks,” Gardner said, noting that Waters issued no walks, Geoffrion handed out two and McGinnis permitted one. “But I like what I saw. I think McGinnis has made a really good adjustment to get back in the strike zone.”
Barring another blowout win like Thursday’s, Idaho Falls will likely need some of the same on Friday. Still, there’s only so much the Chukars can do. If the Paddleheads take care of business, they will have to settle for second place.
The Chukars know what’s at stake. They’re just trying not to think too hard about it.
“That’s the thing — control what you can,” Quiggle said. “We just try to go out there and play good baseball, and have fun.”