At Ogden, the Idaho Falls Chukars won the Pioneer League championship on Sunday, defeating the Ogden Raptors 10-8 to win the deciding game of the best-of-3 championship series.
Seven different players had RBIs for Idaho Falls, which took a 7-0 lead against the South Division champs in the fifth inning, and then had to hold on as Ogden scored five in the bottom of the fifth and added three more in the bottom off the sixth. Even so, the Chukars still held a 9-8 lead and added an insurance run in the seventh on a solo homer by Isaiah Henry.
Tyler Tolbert finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored. Rhett Aplin, Henry and Stephan Vidal each had two hits for the Chukars (34-41). Jimmy Govern had two RBIs.
Derrick Adams picked up the win in relief.
It was the Chukars’ first Pioneer League title since 2013. The team won the first half of the North race to earn the playoff berth, but struggled in the second half to finish last at 13-25. But Idaho Falls regrouped in the postseason, beating Billings two games to three to earn the berth in the championship series.
Ogden dominated the South and finished with a 54-22 record. The Raptors won the first game of the series, but the Chukars forced the deciding game on Saturday and won both series games on the road.