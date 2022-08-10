First baseman Dusty Stroup drive in two runs and Steve Barmakian, Jose Reyes and Hunter Hisky each added RBIs as the Chukars downed the Billings Mustangs 7-3 at Melaleuca Field on Wednesday night.
Starter Jack Dicenso gave up two runs in five innings to record the win as the Chukars (12-8) remain in first place in the Pioneer League North.
The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
