The Idaho Falls Chukars defeated Grand Junction 9-5 Monday night, earning a split of the six-game series.
The Chukars pounded out 15 hits to improve to 12-9 on the season as third baseman Webb Little finished 4 for 5 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Alexis Monge also knocked in two runs.
Daniel Silva picked up the win, tossing seven innings and giving up three earned runs.
The Chukars return to Melaleuca Field on Wednesday when they begin a three-game series against Boise.
Projected starters are Eric Brodkowitz (2-0, 6.40 ERA) vs. the Hawks’ Matt Dallas (1-1, 4.32 ERA)