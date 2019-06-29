Stephen Ridings struck out six and didn’t allow an earned run over six innings as the Idaho Falls Chukars took the second game in their series against Great Falls 8-2 on Saturday night at Melaleuca Field.
The Chukars improved to 11-1, and for the second straight night, belted out double-digit hits against the Voyagers (5-7).
RBI doubles by Brady McConnell and Rhett Aplin were followed by a homer by Clay Dungan in the first inning, staking Ridings to an early 3-0 advantage. A sacrifice fly by Jose Marquez put the Chukars up 4-0 in the second.
Idaho Falls finished with 14 hits, with Dungan finishing 3-4 with a pair of runs scored. The top four hitters in the Chukars lineup — Dungan, Marquez, McConnell and Aplin — were a combined 9 for 17 with five runs and seven RBIs. Catcher Michael Emodi and left fielder Tyler James each had two hits.
Great Falls loaded the bases in the ninth, but lefty Austin Manning got out of the jam.
The teams finish the series today with first pitch at 4 p.m. The Chukars open a three-game series at Missoula on Monday.