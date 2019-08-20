At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars got a scheduling break when their Montana road trip was switched up due to field conditions in Missoula. Instead of heading north, the pair of games with the Osprey were rescheduled to be played at Melaleuca Field, and the Chukars took advantage of being home with a 6-3 win Tuesday night.
The game was tied 2-2 in the fifth before Idaho Falls, which was officially the visiting team, got RBI singles from Hector Pineda, Clay Dungan and Rhett Aplin. The Chukars added to their lead when Ismaldo Rodriguez scored on a passed ball in the sixth.
Rodriguez finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored and catcher Wyatt Mascarella was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles.
Anthony Veneziano picked up the win, giving up two runs in five innings.
The short series concludes today at 7:15 p.m. Probables are RHP Alec Marsh for the Chukars (28-31, 7-15 second half) and RHP Austin Pope for the Osprey (31-26, 11-9). Barring any other field issues, Idaho Falls heads to Billings on Thursday for a four-game series.