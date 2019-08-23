At Billings, the Idaho Falls Chukars were swept by the Mustangs Friday night in a Pioneer League doubleheader.
Billings (33-30, 18-7 second half) defeated the Chukars 3-2 and 7-2.
The losses were the Chukars (28-34, 7-18) 10th in the past 12 games.
Cole Watts took the loss in game two, giving up six runs (four earned in 2.0 innings).
In the opener, the Chukars tied the game with two runs in the top of the eighth on a two-out, two-run single by Kember Nacero.
Billings pushed across the go-ahead run on a double by Leonardo Seminati in the bottom of the inning.
Nacero finished 2 for 3.
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m. with probables RHP Nathan Webb for the Chukars and RHP Noah Davis for Billings.