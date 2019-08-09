Chukars logo
Buy Now

At Ogden, the battle between the Pioneer League’s North and South first-half winners was one-sided on Friday night.

The Ogden Raptors swept the Idaho Falls Chukars in a doubleheader, winning the opener 8-3 and the nightcap 4-2.

After a rainout on Thursday the teams returned to action for the pair of seven-inning games, but the Chukars’ offense struggled.

Idaho Falls (24-24, 3-8 second half) was held to four hits in the first game. Center fielder Isaiah Henry hit a three-run homer in the second inning for a quick lead, but the Raptors scored four runs in the third for a 4-3 lead and eventually pulled away, finishing with 13 hits in six innings.

Anthony Veneziano took the loss to drop to 1-3.

The Chukars, who’ve been off since Sunday due to the All-Star break, were held to just one hit — a home run in the second by Rhett Aplin — in the second game and couldn’t overcome a 4-0 first inning lead by Ogden (39-10, 7-3).

The teams play again today with probable starters RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and LHP Antonio Hernandez for the Raptors.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

Tags

Load comments