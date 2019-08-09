At Ogden, the battle between the Pioneer League’s North and South first-half winners was one-sided on Friday night.
The Ogden Raptors swept the Idaho Falls Chukars in a doubleheader, winning the opener 8-3 and the nightcap 4-2.
After a rainout on Thursday the teams returned to action for the pair of seven-inning games, but the Chukars’ offense struggled.
Idaho Falls (24-24, 3-8 second half) was held to four hits in the first game. Center fielder Isaiah Henry hit a three-run homer in the second inning for a quick lead, but the Raptors scored four runs in the third for a 4-3 lead and eventually pulled away, finishing with 13 hits in six innings.
Anthony Veneziano took the loss to drop to 1-3.
The Chukars, who’ve been off since Sunday due to the All-Star break, were held to just one hit — a home run in the second by Rhett Aplin — in the second game and couldn’t overcome a 4-0 first inning lead by Ogden (39-10, 7-3).
The teams play again today with probable starters RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and LHP Antonio Hernandez for the Raptors.