The Great Falls Voyagers handed the Chukars their second straight loss with a 4-2 final Wednesday night.
The Chukars (5-3) led 2-0 before the Voyagers (5-3) plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth and added another run in the seventh.
First baseman Dusty Stroup finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored and Thomas DeBonnville also had two hits.
The series continues Thursday at 7 p.m.
