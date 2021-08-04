Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
For the Chukars, the most encouraging part of a 12-3 loss to Ogden Wednesday night may have come after the game slipped away and through their fingers.
The Raptors blew the game open early, plating five runs in the first frame and seven in the second, all off Chukars starter Austin Dubsky. Dubsky recorded the following outing: 2 1/3 innings, 12 hits, 12 runs (nine earned), zero walks, two strikeouts.
But when Dubsky came out of the game, reliever Matt Geoffrion filled his spot — to dazzling results. Geoffrion tossed 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, striking out six, issuing one walk and allowing just one hit.
That’s good news for an Idaho Falls bullpen that has struggled in recent outings.
But the Chukars (43-21, 9-7 second half) lost their second straight because Dubsky endured one of his worst games yet.
Game 2 of this six-game set is scheduled for Thursday night at Melaleuca Field.
Chukars make two roster moves
The Chukars on Wednesday announced two roster moves: The team placed injured starting pitcher Daniel Silva on the ineligible list, retroactive to July 31. That means the team expects him to miss less than 10 games.
Idaho Falls has also signed relief man Alex Fishberg, who last played for the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association.