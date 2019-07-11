The Ogden Raptors broke open a close game with a six-run fourth inning, and pulled away from host Idaho Falls, handing the Chukars a 13-5 loss Thursday night at Melaleuca Field.
It’s the second straight home loss for the Chukars in the series against their former Pioneer League Southern Division foes.
The Chukars’ woes continue with the team’s eighth loss in the past nine games. The 13 runs surrendered were a season high.
Home runs by Michael Emodi and Isaiah Henry in the second inning staked Chukars starter Alec Marsh to a 2-1 lead, but right-hander Cody Davenport started the third and gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings and the Raptors (19-6) padded their lead with runs in four of the final five innings.
The Chukars (14-9) dropped to 9-4 at home.
Second baseman Clay Dungan finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and runs scored and Henry had a pair of RBIs.
The series continues today with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and RHP Kevin Malisheski for the Raptors.