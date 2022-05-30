After having Sunday's game rained out in Boise, the Chukars fell to the Hawks 8-5 in Monday's matchup, snapping a three-game win streak.
Six errors led to four unearned runs as Boise took a 7-2 lead after six innings.
Left fielder Steve Barmakian knocked in three runs for the Chukars (3-2), who had 13 hits but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.
Calvin Estrada and Hunter Hisky each had RBIs for the Chukars.
Idaho Falls returns to Melaleuca Field on Tuesday to host the Grand Junction Rockies at 7:05 p.m.
