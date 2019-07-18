The Chukars’ modest two-game win streak is over.
Orem rallied for three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth for a 9-7 win over Idaho Falls on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.
The Chukars (16-13) brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Orem reliever Shane Kelso got out of the jam. Chih Wang took the loss for Idaho Falls.
Chukars starter Alex Marsh struck out five and gave up one run in three innings, but the Owlz (11-20) chipped away at the Idaho Falls bullpen. Orem tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning with back-to-back RBI triples. The Owlz added three more runs in the eighth. Juan Carlos Negret doubled in Rhett Aplin in the bottom of the eighth to cut the lead to 9-7, but the Chukars would get no closer.
Negret and Michael Emodi each had two RBIs for Idaho Falls.
The Chukars have today off before starting an 11-game roadtrip to Billings, Missoula and Great Falls.