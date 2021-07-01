The Chukars are sizzling.
With a 7-7, knockout round win over the Ogden Raptors Wednesday night, the Chukars have won 12 straight, vaulting into a tie for the lead of the Pioneer League's Northern Division.
On Wednesday, Idaho Falls starter Austin Dubsky tossed six innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits, issuing two walks and fanning three.
Kona Quiggle and Andrew Don both recorded two-hit games for the Chukars, who will play the Raptors at 7 p.m. Thursday in Game 2 of this three-game series.