The Chukars ran their win streak to seven straight with a 12-5 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls (32-13) is in first place in the Northern Division and hosts the Ogden Raptors in a three-game series beginning Wednesday at Melaleuca Field. The Raptors lead the Southern Division.

The Chukars turned a one-run lead into a blowout with six runs in the top of the ninth.

Matt Feinstein hit his ninth homer of the season finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kona Quiggle also knocked in three runs and also hit a homer.

Starter Jake Binder earned the win, surrendering two earned runs in six innings.