Chukars logo
Buy Now

After trading leads with the Rockies for much of the game, the Idaho Falls Chukars fell to Grand Rapids when the Rockies exploded for five runs in the final inning. 

The loss gives the Chukars their first loss in their series with the Rockies after they won four straight. 

Ramsey Romano pitched four innings for the Chukars allowing five hits and four runs with six strikeouts and a walk. 

The two teams will play the final game of their series Sunday at 4 p.m. 

Recommended for you