At Melaleuca Field, the Billings Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-2 on Monday night as Idaho Falls was held to six hits.
The Chukars (27-31, 6-14 second half) had snapped a six-game losing streak on Sunday, but couldn’t continue the momentum against the Mustangs (30-29, 15-6), who took an early 3-0 lead and held off the Chukars, who had just three hits through the first eight innings.
Rhett Aplin finished 2 for 4 and shortstop Brady McConnell hit a homer in the sixth, his fourth of the season.
The Chukars hit the road for a series beginning today at Missoula. Probable Idaho Falls starter is LHP Anthony Veneziano.