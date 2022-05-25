The Boise Hawks spoiled the Chukars' season season opener on Wednesday, scoring four first-inning runs on the way to an 11-3 win at Melaleuca Field
Boise had 13 hits off of four Chukars pitchers and knocked starter Tyler Wyatt out in the first inning.
Ricky Phillips and Matt Feinstein each finished 2 for 4 and Hunter Hisky, Steve Barmakian and Dusty Stroup each had RBIs for Idaho Falls.
Game 2 of the series is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
