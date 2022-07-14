After winning two straight games to the Hawkes the Chukars lost to the Boise team 6-4 Friday.
After getting down 5-1 in the fourth, the Chukars rallied to score two runs in the fifth but failed to strike together runs after that.
Brady West led the way for the Chukars with three hits and two doubles. Steve Barmakian also hit two doubles.
Nicholas Trabacchi pitched a little over three innings for the Chukars allowing 11 hits and five runs with three walks and three strikeouts.
