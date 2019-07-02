At Missoula, the Idaho Falls Chukars had their modest four-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night, falling 2-1 to the Missoula Osprey.
The Chukars (13-2) were held to six hits, but were still tied 1-1 heading into the seventh before Jose Reyes hit a two-out single to center to put Missoula up 2-1.
Idaho Falls had the middle of its lineup up in the ninth, but after a single by Rhett Aplin, Juan Carlos Negret stuck out and Aplin was caught trying to steal second base. Michael Emodi struck out to end the game.
Third baseman Jose Marquez finished 2 for 4 for the Chukars and Negret had the lone RBI, his 12th on the season.
Starter Grant Gambrell tossed three scoreless innings. Christian Cosby followed and struck out four, but took the loss after giving up the two runs in his four innings.
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Anthony Veneziano is the probable starter for the Chukars.