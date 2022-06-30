Chukars logo
The Chukars fell to the Missoula Paddleheads after a highscoring battle ended with a difference-making single run. 

Idaho Falls tied the game in the top of the ninth but Missoula scored the one run they needed to nab the win.

Calvin Estrada, Dusty Stroup and Brady West each hit home runs in the game. 

The teams will play Friday at 7:05 in the third game of their series. The Paddleheads have won all three games .

