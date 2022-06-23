The Idaho Falls Chukars fell 10-6 to the Missoula PaddleHeads at home Thursday night after a late surge powered Missoula to the win.
The Chukars built a 3-1 lead early on the PaddleHeads but seven runs in the fifth through seventh innings gave Missoula an 8-3 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
Idaho Falls (16-10) has lost five straight and has fallen from first to third in the Pioneer League North.
The Chukars begin their series with the Glacier Range Riders Friday at 7:05 p.m.
