The Idaho Falls Chukars fell 10-6 to the Missoula PaddleHeads at home Thursday night after a late surge powered Missoula to the win.

The Chukars built a 3-1 lead early on the PaddleHeads but seven runs in the fifth through seventh innings gave Missoula an 8-3 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. 

Idaho Falls (16-10) has lost five straight and has fallen from first to third in the Pioneer League North.

The Chukars begin their series with the Glacier Range Riders Friday at 7:05 p.m. 

