The Idaho Falls Chukars fell 10-6 to the Missoula Paddleheads at home after a late surge powered the Paddleheads to the win.

The Chukars built a 3-1 lede early on the Paddleheadles but seven runs in fifth through seventh innings gave Missoula an 8-3 lede that they wouldn't relinquish. 

The Chukars now hold a 16-10 record and the Paddleheads hold a 17-9 record. The Chukars will begin its series with the Glacier Range Riders Saturday at 7:05 p.m. 

