The Chukars snapped a five-game losing streak, defeating the Boise Hawks 4-2 and 16-5 in Wednesday's doubleheader at Boise.

Calvin Estrada finished 4 for 6 with seven RBIs and four runs scored and Dusty Stroup added six RBIs as Idaho Falls pounded out 16 hits in the opener.

Alex Fishberg picked up the win with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

It was another solid bullpen performance in Game 2 as Victor Rodriguez tossed six scoreless innings in relief and Nate Jenkins picked up his third save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

Steve Barmakian hit a two-run homer in the first to stake the Chukars (24-20) to an early lead.

The series continues Thursday at Boise.

 

