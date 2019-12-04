Idaho Falls Chukars President and General Manager Kevin Greene released a statement on Wednesday backing a congressional task force aimed at saving minor league baseball teams across the country from being eliminated.
Major League Baseball recently released a proposal to restructure the minor league system. Part of the proposal included cutting 42 minor league teams, including the Chukars, who are affiliated with the Kansas City Royals organization and have been in Idaho Falls since 1940.
Here’s the text of the release.
The Chukars today praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that has been organized by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball (MLB) from eliminating 42 minor league franchises, nearly one quarter of all minor league teams around the country.
“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D. Massachusetts), David McKinley (R W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” said Chukars President and General Manager Kevin Greene.
The Idaho Falls Chukars have been identified as one of the 42 franchises facing elimination under the MLB proposal.
Minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans; they support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.
“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” said Greene, “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”