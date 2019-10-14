Pioneer League President Jim McCurdy announced today that Idaho Falls Chukars President/GM Kevin Greene has been named Pioneer League Executive of the Year. This is the 5th time Greene has accepted this award in his 27 years with the Idaho Falls club having previously won in 1995, 1998, 2001 and 2013.
“Kevin Greene is noted for his longstanding excellence in club operations and leadership in the Pioneer League. Much of his success stems from his ability to focus on building relationships in the Idaho Falls community”, said McCurdy.
“2019 was a very special year for Idaho Falls Chukars Baseball. We started the year by winning our first 9 consecutive home games which led to winning the first halfNmihern Division Championship and our first playoff appearance since 2015. We had great weather, near record setting attendance, a huge array of new and exciting promotions, and capped it off by bringing a Pioneer League Championship back to Idaho Falls. A great team, coaching staff, and hard work by our talented front office staff made for an incredible year for our fans and sponsors,” said Greene.
Greene and staff are already preparing for the 2020 season.