The Chukars broke open a close game in the fifth inning and cruised to a 21-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibe on (9-31) Thursday night.
Idaho Falls (28-13) racked up 20 hits, most coming late as the Chukars turned a 1-0 deficit into a blowout win with eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Outfielder Matt Feinstein drove in eight runs and scored five runs and Webb Little had four RBIs and scored four runs in the win. Feinstein hit two homers, giving him eight on the season.
Daniel Silva picked up the win, striking out eight and surrendering just one earned run in six innings.
The series continues Friday at 6:30 p.m.