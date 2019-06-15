At Billings, Montana, the Idaho Falls Chukars improved to 2-0 on the young season, holding off the Billings Mustangs 4-3 Saturday night.
The Chukars led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Billings (0-2) pushed across a run and had the potential tying and winning runs on base before Malcolm Van Buren struck out Quinn Cotton on three pitches to end the game. Van Buren pitched four innings in relief and gave up just one run and struck out six to earn the save. Starter Adrian Alcantara surrendered three hits in five innings to earn the win.
Idaho Falls took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Juan Carlos Negret followed a one-out RBI single by Maikel Garcia with a two-run homer to left center.
The Chukars added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI single by Isaiah Henry.
The teams conclude the series today. First pitch is 1:05 p.m.